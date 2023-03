Performance Ride Technology (PRT) exhibited in Booth A2261 at AAPEX, which was scheduled for Nov. 1-3 2022 in Las Vegas.

PRT is a brand of ADD USA group, one of the largest manufacturers of shocks, struts and complete strut assemblies in the world.

According to the company, PRT displayed a new product line and its extensive portfolio of heavy-duty applications.

This video is sponsored by PRT.