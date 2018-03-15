VIDEO: Thermostats And Oil Sludging
Andrew Markel explains how improper temperature control in the engine can lead to oil sludging in the valvetrain. Sponsored by MAHLE.
Andrew Markel,Editor, Underhood Service Magazine
Andrew Markel is the editor of Underhood Service magazine. He has been with Babcox Media for 15 years. He is a technician and former service writer and holds several automotive certifications from ASE and aftermarket manufacturers. He can be reached at [email protected]
VIDEO: Thermostats And Oil Sludging
VIDEO: Spark Plug Fouling: The Canary In The Engine Coal Mine
VIDEO: 3 Tips For A Leak-Free EGR Valve Gasket Installation
VIDEO: Why Checking The PCV System is Critical to Curing Gasket Leaks
Andrew Markel explains how improper temperature control in the engine can lead to oil sludging in the valvetrain. Sponsored by MAHLE.