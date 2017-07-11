VIDEO: Air Filter Capacity And Efficiency
Andrew Markel addresses a reader comment about air filter efficiency and the balance between efficiency and capacity. Sponsored by Auto Value & Bumper To Bumper.
Andrew Markel,Editor, Underhood Service Magazine
Andrew Markel is the editor of Underhood Service magazine. He has been with Babcox Media for 15 years. He is a technician and former service writer and holds several automotive certifications from ASE and aftermarket manufacturers. He can be reached at [email protected]
