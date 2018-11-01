Spectra Premium Upgrades Online Resources With New Global Website And Updated Mobile App



Spectra Premium Industries has completely redesigned its corporate website from the ground up, and brought its design, technology and content up to the latest online standards.

“Spanning over a year of development, we have been attentive to client feedback in order to create the new website. It matters to us to put technology and useful content into the hands of the end user, consumers and clients alike,” said Collin Francis, vice president of sales and marketing, Aftermarket USA and Europe.

“As the cornerstone of our communications and marketing efforts, we wanted to produce a website that exceeded our clients’ expectations for user experience with this substantial upgrade,” said Francis. “The new website and application updates reflect Spectra Premium’s investment in digital assets and technology to aid customers and consumers.”

Spectra said the new design has been conceived to allow visitors to navigate fluidly through the company’s main divisions and sectors of expertise – namely aftermarket, OEM, tooling and motorsports – and find the relevant content with ease.

The new website includes much more content that caters to its visitors’ needs: facts, installation tips, links to documents, images and videos. The new content has been compiled with search engine optimization (SEO) best practices in mind and is also fully supported in five languages: English, French, Spanish, Italian and German.

With its new mobile responsiveness, the website is fully supported across a number of desktop, laptop, tablet and mobile devices, while still supporting older browser versions. It benefits from faster loading time despite the increased amount and variety of content types such as 360-degree product videos, embedded videos and high-resolution images.

This new website has more links to the current e-catalog that Spectra Premium clients use to easily and quickly browse for aftermarket parts online. These parts results display multi-angle pictures and detailed part specifications for an up-to-date application list. The site’s “where-to-buy” functionality now shows more information about the store such as its website and hours of operation to help technicians and consumers save time and effort to find and purchase the right parts.

To visit the new corporate website, go to spectrapremium.com.

Updated Mobile Application

Spectra Premium also updated its award-winning mobile application that enables consumers and auto technicians to easily access Spectra Premium resources on their phone or tablet device.

As part of this update, popular existing application features receive important upgrades. Among them, the store locator now indicates store phone numbers and websites, product information and presentations were also updated with new product lines, and the advanced presentations are now easier to navigate.

Download the free Spectra Premium mobile app on the Apple App store or Google Play store.