Lisle Corp.’s Scissor Disc A/C and Fuel Line Spring Lock (63730) releases four sizes of spring lock couplings on A/C and fuel lines on many Chrysler and Ford vehicles.

The tool fits four spring lock sizes: A-3/4″, B-5/8″, C-1/2″ and D-3/8″.

The tool is easy to use, says the company, just push the line toward the connector, then engage the tool. Pull the line from the connector.

