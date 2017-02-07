Openbay Launches Subscription-Service Suite For Auto Repair Shops



Openbay, an online marketplace for auto repair, has announced a new suite of subscription services for automotive-service centers to address challenges of acquiring and retaining customers. While today’s consumers are increasingly buying products and services online, the company says the auto care industry hasn’t kept pace with those users’ needs. Openbay’s new suite of services positions auto repair businesses to engage the “always-on” customers anytime, and from any device, enabling them to become and remain competitive.

“Owner-operators want to spend time on their core competency: servicing vehicles and focusing on customer satisfaction,” said Rob Infantino, founder and CEO of Openbay. “The automotive aftermarket industry spoke and we listened and delivered. Openbay’s new service suite helps conserve employee time spent pricing service inquiries, and helps with customer acquisition and retention.”

Openbay’s suite of services includes:

Automated Quote Service (AQS):

Openbay AQS generates detailed service quotes for consumers on behalf of the shop. AQS-enabled shops connect Openbay with its internal margins and labor rates to generate accurate service quotes, often immediately, and save employee time by generating quotes via phone.

AQS-generated quotes include type of parts (OE or aftermarket), labor rates and estimated completion time, taxes and any shop fee associated with the service. Most quotes are generated in real-time, and non-standard service quotes are sent on behalf of shops within minutes or hours, seven days a week, by Openbay’s in-house team of certified service advisers.

Once a quote is generated, consumers may send questions to shops, or seek clarification via Openbay messaging. Customers review the business’ ratings and reviews, location and service and parts-warranty information before scheduling an appointment with a shop via the Openbay marketplace.

Service Advisor:

Openbay Service Advisor is a web plugin for automotive service centers’ websites that operates independent of the Openbay marketplace. Using Service Advisor, customers are able to request service directly with one shop via that shop’s website, and immediately receive a custom quote. Similar to AQS, service quotes are based on parts margins and labor rates, as pre-populated by the shop at signup. Once a customer is ready to book, he or she may schedule an appointment directly with the shop.

In addition to this new service-provider subscription suite, Openbay continues to invest in its nationwide auto-repair marketplace, using the platform to drive business growth and consumer convenience.

Service centers using OpenbayASP, the mobile app built for automotive-service professionals, can track all service activity in real-time, respond to customer questions via text, photo and video, and accept bookings and payment with one tap.