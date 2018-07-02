Kia Tech Tip: New Part Cures EVAP Leaks



Models

2012-2017 Rio

This bulletin provides the procedure to replace the Canister Close Valve (CCV) on some 2012- 2017MY Rio (UB) vehicles, produced from June 21, 2011, through March 28, 2016, which may exhibit the engine warning lamp DTCs P0455 and P0456 for an evaporative emission system leak due to the Canister Close Valve (CCV) stuck open.

Follow the procedure outlined in this bulletin to replace the CCV with an improved part. Before conducting the procedure, verify that the vehicle is within the affected production date range.