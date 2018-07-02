Emissions/Canister Close Valve (CCV)
ago

Kia Tech Tip: New Part Cures EVAP Leaks

Underhood Service Staff Writers

Underhood Service Staff Writers,

View bio

Auto Value & Bumper To Bumper Announce Perfect Stop Powersports Giveaway Sweepstakes Round 1 Winners

MAHLE Motorsport Introduces Mazda MZR PowerPak And PowerPak+ Piston Kit

ProMAXX Tool Introduces New Megan ProKit

Kia Tech Tip: New Part Cures EVAP Leaks

GM Tech Tip: New Engine Noise During Cold Start-Up

Tech Tip: Ford 3.5 Ecoboost With Blue Or White Smoke From Exhaust

Philips Releases X-tremeUltinon LED Fog Lamp Upgrade For Popular European Makes

CRP Automotive Expands Selection With Rein BMW Starter Bolt Kits

Epicor Announces April Winners Of Innova Scan Tool Monthly Sweepstakes

Snap-on Diagnostic Software 18.2 Offers New European Coverage


Models
2012-2017 Rio

This bulletin provides the procedure to replace the Canister Close Valve (CCV) on some 2012- 2017MY Rio (UB) vehicles, produced from June 21, 2011, through March 28, 2016, which may exhibit the engine warning lamp DTCs P0455 and P0456 for an evaporative emission system leak due to the Canister Close Valve (CCV) stuck open.

The Canister Close Valve (A) is a separate part from the Fuel Tank Air Filter assembly (B) where it is inserted.

Follow the procedure outlined in this bulletin to replace the CCV with an improved part. Before conducting the procedure, verify that the vehicle is within the affected production date range.

The rubber seal material has changed from black to tan.
Show Full Article