 Tech Tip: No Start in Cold Weather Due to No Weep Hole
Shop Owner
Exhaust

Tech Tip: No Start in Cold Weather Due to No Weep Hole

This condition can be caused by condensation freezing in the muffler assembly. Follow this procedure for correction.
 

MODELS

  • 2015-2020 Jeep Renegade
  • 2016-2020 FIAT 500X
  • 2017-2018 Jeep Compass

CONDITION

The customer may describe a crank, no start condition, in freezing temperatures. This condition can be caused by condensation freezing in the muffler assembly.

CORRECTION

  1. Raise the vehicle on hoist. 
  2. Is there a weep hole on the end of the muffler as shown at the location in Figure 1?
    YES: This bulletin does not apply. Normal diagnostic efforts should be performed.
    NO: Proceed to Step 3. 
  3. The weep hole must be drilled into the end of the muffler assembly as shown in Figure 1.
  4. Using a 3 mm (1/8 in) drill bit and a drill, drill a weep hole no deeper than 2.5 cm (1 in.) into the muffler assembly at the bottom lower corner. 
Figure 1

In this article:
