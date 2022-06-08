Tech Tip: No Start in Cold Weather Due to No Weep Hole

MODELS
- 2015-2020 Jeep Renegade
- 2016-2020 FIAT 500X
- 2017-2018 Jeep Compass
CONDITION
The customer may describe a crank, no start condition, in freezing temperatures. This condition can be caused by condensation freezing in the muffler assembly.
CORRECTION
- Raise the vehicle on hoist.
- Is there a weep hole on the end of the muffler as shown at the location in Figure 1?
YES: This bulletin does not apply. Normal diagnostic efforts should be performed.
NO: Proceed to Step 3.
- The weep hole must be drilled into the end of the muffler assembly as shown in Figure 1.
- Using a 3 mm (1/8 in) drill bit and a drill, drill a weep hole no deeper than 2.5 cm (1 in.) into the muffler assembly at the bottom lower corner.