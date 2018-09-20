K Tool International Portable Power Supply/Jump Starter Packs Punch In Compact Size

The 12,000 mAh jump starter/power supply kit (KTI74391) from K Tool International packs a powerful punch that can jumpstart cars, SUVs and light-duty trucks. This portable kit contains an AC wall charger, DC charge cable, USB charge cable for dual USB output, eight DC output tips for charging computers, multi-function cell phone charging cord and the ability to function as a super bright light. Its easy-to-read LCD screen shows the remaining power status.

Powered by the latest generation of lithium-ion battery technology, this product is portable enough to fit in your pocket, toolbox or glovebox. Feel safe with the intelligent jumper cables that prevent currents from flowing if clamps are incorrectly connected, protecting you from short-outs. This professional-grade jump starter is perfect for emergencies when you need it most.

For additional information, visit K Tool International.