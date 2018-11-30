Ford Tech Tip: Gas Nozzle Stuck In Filler Neck

Some vehicles equipped with the Easy Fuel Capless Fuel System may exhibit a concern where a fuel nozzle cannot be inserted and/or removed. This concern may be caused by a problem with the fuel station nozzle. The sleeve at the tip of the spout may be missing, not allowing the nozzle to be inserted, or could be loose/gapped not allowing the nozzle to be removed once inserted. See Figure 1.

Service Procedure:

1. Provide the customer with the customer information sheet. See Figure 2.

2. Identify the customer concern.

a. For fuel nozzle insertion concerns, proceed to Step 3.

b. For fuel nozzle removal concerns, proceed to Step 5.

3. Verify normal system operation by attempting to insert the Easy Fuel funnel supplied with the vehicle into the fuel tank filler pipe. The funnel is typically located near the spare tire or jacking tools.

4. Does the Easy Fuel funnel insert normally?

a. Yes: The system is operating normally. This article does not apply.

b. No: Replace the fuel tank filler pipe.

5. Is the fuel station nozzle still stuck in the fuel tank filler pipe?

a. Yes: Remove the single hex head set screw at the base of spout near the handle cover. Twist and pull the nozzle handle to separate from the spout. Once the fuel nozzle handle is separated from the spout, the fuel tank filler pipe can be replaced.

b. No: Inspect the fuel tank filler pipe for physical damage or for the nozzle sleeve remaining inside the capless device.

6. Is the nozzle sleeve visible in the fuel tank filler pipe, or is the fuel filler pipe damaged?

a. Yes: Replace the fuel tank filler pipe.

b. No: The system is operating normally. No further service is required.

Courtesy of ALLDATA.