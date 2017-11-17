Electronic Specialties Introduces Wire Piercing Test Clips



Electronic Specialties’ new Wire Piercing Test Clips (619) save time when the testing application requires tapping of live electrical readings.

The wire-piercing clip makes electrical contact with insulated wires, therefore no wire stripping is needed.

The clip pierces insulated wire sizes from 22 awg down to 14 awg.

Operation is simple, says the company, you just screw the contact needle in/out from the bottom. The sharp needle minimizes damage to the wire’s insulation.

These test clips are designed to work with most DMM/scope test lead kits.

They connect via standard size 4mm banana jack.

A test lead with straight banana jacks (not right angle types) are optimal, such as ES #142-1, will connect to this clip.

These probes are designed to pierce wire insulation and tap readings in wires where a direct connection is not possible. After use, special care should be taken to seal the point where the wire was pierced.

619 is sold as a set of two clips.

Literature and information can be obtained free by calling 800-227-1603.

Links:

esitest.com