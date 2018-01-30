Car Care Council Shares The Top 10 Most Common Vehicle Repairs

Changing the oil and oil filter, replacing wiper blades and air filters and scheduled maintenance top the list of the 10 most common vehicle repairs of 2017.

According to research conducted by IMR Inc., the top 10 most common vehicle repairs performed by vehicle owners and their trusted repair shops are:

Oil/oil filter changed Wiper blades replacement Replace air filter Scheduled maintenance New tires Battery replacement Brake work Antifreeze added Engine tune-up Wheels aligned/balanced

“We thank IMR for sharing this important and informative data with the Car Care Council,” said Rich White, executive director, Car Care Council. “With scheduled maintenance toward the top of the list, these findings are a sign that more motorists understand the importance of routine vehicle maintenance and are taking steps to ensure the safety and dependability of their vehicles.”

The Car Care Council is the source of information for the “Be Car Care Aware” consumer education campaign promoting the benefits of regular vehicle care, maintenance and repair to consumers. For a copy of the council’s Car Care Guide or for more information, visit carcare.org.