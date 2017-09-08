News/ACDelco
ACDelco Adds Lighting Wiring Harnesses For Millions Of GM Vehicles To Its Aftermarket Portfolio

Underhood Service Staff Writers

Underhood Service Staff Writers,

David Mestdagh, ACDelco general director of product development, announced that independent repair shops can now — for the first time ever — purchase GM OE wiring harnesses for millions of late model Chevrolet, Buick, GMC and Cadillac vehicles directly from ACDelco distributors.

The tail lamp and headlamp harnesses cover 377 different product applications. The vehicle population includes millions of cars, crossovers and trucks.

“ACDelco is the true GM original equipment replacement parts brand, and our goal is to make it easy for shop owners and technicians to do high-quality repairs as quickly and efficiently as possible,” said Mestdagh. “That’s why we are consistently increasing the number of parts available directly from ACDelco to the aftermarket and why we continue to invest in all aspects of our business, from order to delivery.”

While some aftermarket parts can create fitment issues, ACDelco GM OE harnesses are designed by GM engineers to exact vehicle specifications, providing a perfect fit. This allows for more efficient repairs on GM vehicles, helping to significantly reduce repair times.

ACDelco says its GM OE harnesses provide better protection against issues such as water wicking and road debris.

The introduction of wiring harnesses marks another expansion of ACDelco’s aftermarket product portfolio as, this year, ACDelco has introduced 1,264 new OE part numbers. Previously only available to dealers, these products include engine strut mounts, pinion gear seals and fuel pump sensors among others.

To learn more about the ACDelco Original Equipment headlamp and tail lamp wiring harness, contact a local ACDelco representative or visit ACDelco.com.

