47 Technicians Honored At ASE Annual Meeting



Forty-seven automotive professionals were recognized on Nov. 15, at the fall board of governors meeting of the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE). The annual awards banquet, held at the Marriott Mission Valley in San Diego, spotlights top scorers on the ASE Certification Tests. Thirty-six different companies from both OEM and aftermarket segments sponsored the individual technician recognition awards in the auto, truck, collision, parts and service categories, along with awards for automotive instructors. In addition to looking for top scores on ASE tests, award sponsors examine on-the-job excellence, community service and other factors when selecting honorees.

“ASE has recognized the best of the best in our industry for more than 40 years, and this year we honored 47 outstanding individuals from across the nation,” said Tim Zilke, ASE president and CEO. “We couldn’t do this without the support of our many award sponsors, whose ranks include some of the best-known names in the industry. Their commitment to excellence is reflected in the talented individuals receiving these awards. The enthusiasm and professionalism displayed by all of our award winners is a testament to the high-quality individuals wearing the ASE Blue Seal and we are proud to have them as part of the ASE family.”

The National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence was established in 1972 as a non-profit organization to help improve the quality of automotive service and repair through the voluntary testing and certification of automotive technicians and parts specialists. Today, there are more than a quarter of a million ASE-certified professionals at work in dealerships, independent shops, collision repair shops, auto parts stores, fleets, schools and colleges throughout the country.

For more information about ASE and a full list of awarded technicians, click here.