United Motor Products Launches MAF Sensor Program

United Motor Products (UMP) has just launched its MAF sensor program with 89-part numbers covering 1988 through 2017 vehicles, with VIO coverage of 97,597,508 million vehicles.

United’s unique program utilizes end of line pulse-width modulation (PWM) testing parameters. A printout is provided and included with each unit, showing the exact curve of that specific unit.

A correct curve plays a very important role in the functioning of the engine’s air/fuel ratio, according to UMP. The printout shows the 13-point curve of the actual MAF in the box, overlaid onto the OEM curve. By matching the OEM curve in the ECU of the vehicle, the technician is assured that the MAF is functioning as required.

This added feature will not only help in eliminating comebacks, but also will assure the technician that the part they installed is functioning right out of the box, says UMP. For an added extra layer of protection, all MAF sensors are packaged in UMP anti-static packaging to protect the electronic circuitry.

For more information contact [email protected].