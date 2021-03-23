Perform OE-Level Analysis With New Diagnostic Tool

TOPDON has announced the launch of the ArtiDiag800BT — a diagnostic tool capable of OE-level analysis of 28 automotive systems. The ArtiDiag800BT can pull ECM codes, transmission, ABS, airbag, SAS, DPF, EVAP, TPMS, BMS, EPB and other onboard systems.

Designed to use by both professional and home mechanics, the ArtiDiag800BT is Bluetooth capable up to 33 feet and can provide diagnostics for oil, SAS, EPB and tire pressure reset, injector coding, SAS calibration, ABS bleeding, DPF regeneration, battery, throttle, headlight, EGR adaption, tooth learning and sunroof initialization. Menus vary by vehicle’s make, model and year.

It can automatically identify a vehicle’s make, model and year information and quickly match the right software at a single touch upon this scan tool. A full, clear and accurate report is automatically generated for further analysis.

According to TOPDON Brand Co-founder Mike Zhou, “We designed an easy-to-use tool for both the professional and the backyard mechanic. Users can clear their codes, turn off related warning lights, check freeze frame data, view live stream in detailed text, merge graphs needed to diagnose, repair, and maintain for a majority of car makes and models worldwide. This is a state of OE level diagnostic tool that is available for everyone in the industry.”