The World’s First Social Classic Car Garage Opens In Los Angeles



Garage 77, the world’s first social classic car garage is now open in Redondo Beach, a beach community south of Los Angeles. The unique concept offers members on-demand, flexible use of a fleet of eight classic cars and access to a vintage shared recreational space. According to Co-Founder Brian Waldman, the startup provides all the perks of owning a rotating fleet of rare classic cars, without any of the upkeep, know-how or hassle, at a fraction of the cost of traditional ownership.

“We wanted to create a space where our members can experience the exhilaration and nostalgia of driving the most popular vehicles of decades past as if it were their own garage, without the huge cost of ownership or mechanical know-how,” said Waldman. “We’re not your typical ‘car guys’ or gearheads that have the time or knowledge to work on these classic cars, but for a date night, important business meeting, picking your kids up from school or a weekend road trip, we realized our unique shared model made the most sense for others with similarly busy and exciting lifestyles.”

Currently, the Garage 77 fleet includes a 1959 Chevrolet Corvette C1, 1975 Ford Bronco, 1987 Ferrari 328 GTS, 1956 Porsche 356 Speedster Tribute, 1981 DMC DeLorean, 1967 Chevrolet Camaro, 1961 Lincoln Continental and a 1977 Jeep CJ-5. The Garage is continuously expanding and searching for the most exciting and rare classic cars, so the lineup will change often. The Garage utilizes several expert mechanics who maintain the rare fleet.

“Beyond the thrill of the cars themselves we realized there were many others like us who wanted a fun, comfortable place to get away, hang out with friends and develop a larger network whether for fun or business throughout Los Angeles,” said Garage 77 Co-founder Stephanie Murg. “We set out to build a space worthy of housing these pieces of automotive history and The Garage is a distinctly casual atmosphere that will transport you back several decades with pinball machines, a guitar parlor, televisions, music and great times.”

The Garage hosts regular meetups, mechanic demonstrations, social events and networking opportunities for members. Members pay monthly fees equal to the cost of taking an average classic car out for a single day, but can choose from the entire fleet at any time, in addition to enjoying enjoy access to the space and other additional benefits. Membership is capped to ensure a high car-to-member ratio and strong community.

In the coming year, The Garage plans to expand to the Santa Monica/Venice market and potentially the San Diego market, allowing members to connect across major metro regions in Southern California.

For more information, follow The Garage on Instagram.