The Group Training Academy Offers Free ‘All Access’ Pass

“We want to thank the Pronto Auto Service and Federated Car Care members who work hard every day for the families and businesses who rely on their vehicles to stay on the road and serve their communities,” said Larry Pavey, CEO of the Automotive Parts Services Group. “The free all-access pass will give these shops the opportunity to experience The Group Training Academy first hand, helping them to stay up-to-date on the latest training and technology.”

The Group Training Academy all-access pass includes hundreds of hours of online training that can be accessed anytime, anywhere. To register, visit www.TheGroupTrainingAcademy.com and click on the All Access banner. At checkout, the all-access pass will be provided at no extra charge.