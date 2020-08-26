Connect with us

The Group Presents Co-Man Vendor Of The Year Awards

 

The Automotive Parts Services Group (The Group) honored two of its vendor partners during its recent virtual national conference and expo. Motor Parts Manufacturing was voted by members of The Group as the Co-Man Vendor of the Year and Delphi Technologies was recognized as Co-Man Vendor of the Year for Order Fill.

Shao Liu, president, Motor Parts Manufacturing, accepted the Co-Man Vendor of the Year award.

“Our Co-Man operation differentiates The Group from its competitors and is an important program for our membership, so it is fitting that we recognize those suppliers who demonstrate outstanding commitment to its success,” said Larry Pavey, CEO of The Group. “While so many supplier partners did a tremendous job this past year, our members selected Motor Parts Manufacturing to receive top honors as Co-Man Vendor of the Year. We congratulate them on earning this prestigious recognition.”

Presented annually, The Group Co-Man vendor awards honor supplier partners who have shown outstanding dedication and support of The Group Co-Man operation and programs. The Co-Man enterprise began with members deciding to open a jointly-owned warehouse. The operation has seen significant growth each year since its inception, expanding numerous times to meet the rapidly growing demand of members.

“Order fill is vital to our members and during this challenging year, Delphi Technologies really stood out,” continued Pavey. “We commend Delphi for their consistently high order fill rates and congratulate them on earning this esteemed award. We appreciate Motor Parts Manufacturing, Delphi and all of the supplier partners who help make our Co-Man program so successful.”

