The Group Launches Toys For Tots Campaign

For the 11th consecutive year, participating members of the Automotive Parts Services Group (The Group) are collecting toys and monetary donations on behalf of the 2022 U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots campaign at their respective locations.

“Our members do an incredible job of collecting toys and donations, as well as raising awareness of the Toys for Tots program in their respective communities,” said John Marcum, director of marketing for Federated Auto Parts. “Many of our members and their customers have turned Toys for Tots into a year-long program and they have really made a difference. We want to thank the Federated and Pronto Network members and our supplier partners for their continued support and generosity of our Toys for Tots campaign.”

Since partnering with the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program in 2012, The Group, its members and vendor partners have helped raise more than $3 million for Toys and Tots. In addition to toy donations at participating locations, financial contributions can be made online by visiting The Group website and clicking on “Make a Donation.” Donors can use a credit card securely or print out a form and mail it with a check made payable to Toys for Tots.

“All donations made online or at The Group locations are distributed in the area where the toys and money are collected, allowing our members to help provide a Merry Christmas for deserving children in their own communities,” said Marcum.