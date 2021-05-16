The Dealership: Friend or Foe?

The aftermarket is a competitive arena, with traditional jobbers, chain stores, big-box stores and internet retailers all vying for the DIY dollar. Many of these vendors also are aggressively marketing to the wholesale buyer and installer – a market that for years was dominated by the independent stores. As aftermarket stores fight among themselves for their share of the repair, another competitor has been quietly selling competitively priced, OEM-quality parts right in your market.

OEM dealerships (and the global automotive companies they represent) are actively marketing their own OEM parts to professional and DIY customers, and many OEMs also offer their own line of “all-makes” maintenance parts through their dealer networks. For years, “OEM vs. Aftermarket” has been an ongoing debate, weighing the balance between cost and quality, service and selection. No matter your position on which is “better,” the general attitude seems to be an “Us vs. Them” situation.

We’ve all uttered the dreaded phrase, “I’m sorry, but that’s a dealer-only part, so I can’t get it for you.” Sometimes it’s a “captive” part, protected by an agreement between the component manufacturer and the OEM. It may be a part with limited demand that no aftermarket vendor deems profitable enough to include in their catalog. Or, it may be a component subject to licensing or patent laws preventing aftermarket sellers from producing their own version. Whatever the reason, we send our customer (and their money) off to the local dealership, because we have no other option. about:blank

But do we?

No dealership is an island unto itself, and even with access to exclusive OEM parts, they continue to rely on the aftermarket to fill in the gaps. For a dealership parts department, it’s all about supplying every need that arises in their shop. Used vehicles need to be refurbished for resale; off-brand vehicles come into the dealer shop for service; and a wide variety of other supplies are necessary to keep the technicians productive in their bays. If we have a good relationship with the dealers in our market, our stores benefit from being first-call for these sorts of needs.