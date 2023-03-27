Read Your Copy of March’s ShopOwner Now

The interactive and easy-to-use digital edition of ShopOwner’s March issue, featuring articles from Underhood Service, is available now.

In addition to management topics and opinion pieces, this issue includes articles on the Ford Mach E; understanding the innovative technology found in today’s spark plugs; why a dead battery is probably not just a dead battery; and more, including new products, tool reviews and other technical resources.

Every issue of ShopOwner also includes technical content from ImportCar, Brake & Front End, TechShop and Tire Review, all ShopOwner channels.