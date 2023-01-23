The January Digital Edition Is Available To Download, Read

The interactive and easy-to-use digital edition of ShopOwner’s January issue, featuring articles from Underhood Service, is available now.

In addition to management topics and opinion pieces, this issue includes articles on how to keep your cool with overheating complaints; why sparkplugs foul; the importance of looking at “the big picture” of the relationship between the PVC system and other underhood components; and more.

Every issue of ShopOwner also includes technical content from ImportCar, Brake & Front End, TechShop and Tire Review, all ShopOwner channels.