The February Digital Edition Is Free To Download, Read

Every issue includes technical and marketing information from multiple ShopOwner channels.

The interactive and easy-to-use digital edition of ShopOwner’s February issue, featuring articles from Underhood Service, is available now.

Click Here to read the February issue

In addition to management topics and opinion pieces, this issue includes articles on how to read and interpret direct injection waveforms; getting to the bottom of turbocharger intercooler leaks; mastering AGM battery upgrades; and more.

Every issue of ShopOwner also includes technical content from ImportCar, Brake & Front End, TechShop and Tire Review, all ShopOwner channels.

The Importance of Proper Spark Plug Torqueing

Whenever you install new spark plugs in your vehicle’s engine, there are some crucial considerations to keep in mind. For those who have installed plugs before, proper plug gapping usually comes to mind first. But another important factor in getting the most out of a new set of spark plugs is to precisely torque them

By Autolite
The Do’s and Don’ts of Installing Spark Plugs

This article discusses the “conscious” steps you should perform during spark plug replacement.

By Andrew Markel
Livestream: OBD Zero Diagnostics In An OBDII World

Join us at 2PM EST on Friday, February 25 for this live event sponsored by Summit Racing.

By Andrew Markel
Read Your Copy of the February Digital Edition Now

The February issue includes technical and management content and is free to download and read.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers