2019 Shop Team Selfie Winners

Standard Motor Products, Inc. announced the winner of its ‘Shop Team Selfie’ Challenge: Snowfire Auto LTD of Waterbury, Vermont. For its prize, Snowfire Auto will receive $5,000 toward a shop appreciation event.

To enter the contest, applicants were asked to upload a selfie of their team to Facebook, Twitter or Instagram adding the hashtag #MyShopTeamSelfie. The competition was open to legal residents of the 50 United States, the District of Columbia, and parts of Canada.

Commenting on the announcement, Jack Ramsey, vice president engine management marketing and sales, SMP, stated, “It’s a privilege to support shop teams that work hard to get the job done every day. We’re excited to present Snowfire Auto with $5,000 for an appreciation event that benefits their entire team.”