 Schaeffler Adds to Line of FEAD Components

Schaeffler now provides belt-tensioner coverage for the latest Honda Accord, Civic and CR-V models.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers

Schaeffler recently expanded its range of front-end auxiliary-drive (FEAD) components in the U.S. and Canadian markets with the introduction of a new belt tensioner under its INA-brand product line.

With the addition of the FT0800 to its product portfolio, Schaeffler now provides belt-tensioner coverage for the latest Honda Accord, Civic and CR-V models.

The INA FT0800 provides belt-tensioner coverage for Honda L15BE, L15B7 and L15BY engines, totaling more than 900,000 vehicles in operation in the United States. A complete application listing is available on the REPXPERT website.

As a hydraulic damped tensioner, FT0800 contains optimized belt pre-tension due to its rotatable fixing eyes and is suitable for modern Honda engines with cylinder deactivation that targets fuel reduction. In general, hydraulic tensioners such as FT08000 can be used to lower the belt pre-tension to a minimum by still controlling FEAD performance, according to Schaeffler.

“We have conducted thorough research on various engines, resulting in the development of replacement components that are specifically designed to meet the requirements of each unique engine,” said Harsha Majji, Schaeffler product manager.

In conjunction with its REPXPERT service brand, Schaeffler provides technical tips and service information for the INA product line. 

“Schaeffler provides intelligent repair solutions in the four key systems: valvetrain, timing drive, front-end auxiliary drive and cooling systems,” added Roger Gillette, Technical Services Group leader. “With the REPXPERT service brand, you are provided with technical information, trainings, product catalogs and repair support for INA products, as well as chassis and transmission products.”

