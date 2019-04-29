Redline Detection Technology Now Offers First UL-Listed Smoke Machine

Redline Detection, maker of diagnostic leak detectors, announced that it has been granted approval for its first-ever UL Certified diagnostic leak detector, meeting UL’s internationally recognized standards for safety and quality.

“UL certification requires an extremely rigorous process, over many months, to confirm the best quality manufacturing materials and processes. The UL mark is synonymous with safety, worldwide. This important designation not only certifies Redline’s top quality equipment, it also speaks to the safety of leak detection technology for applications worldwide,” said Alex Parker, executive vice president of Redline Detection. “Our team is very proud of this accomplishment.”

With more than 120 years of experience and the development of more than 1,500 Standards, Underwriters Laboratories (UL) is a widely recognized global safety science organization, providing one of the highest levels of testing and qualification. Their standards and certification are universally recognized as important indicators of product safety, quality and reliability.

According to UL, the UL certification works to provide safe living and working environments through the application of safety science and to “support the production and use of products that are physically and environmentally safe.”

Redline’s award-winning diagnostic leak detection technology is used every day, by leading OEMs and aftermarket facilities in 132 countries around the world.