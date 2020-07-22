Pulling Codes: Multiple Misfire Personalities

This month’s diagnostic journey begins with a 2008 Land Rover Discovery that was taken into a local testing facility for an emission test and failed due to a series of misfire codes.

Click Here to Read More

Misfire activity was found on cylinders 2, 4, 6, 8 and 3; at first glance this series of codes implied that there may have been bank 2 issues, but the cylinder 3 code threw a wrench into that mode of thought.

The vehicle appeared to run fairly well at idle, but when taken for a test drive, did not perform well. When the rpms were raised in the service bay, a strange metallic sound could be heard coming from the engine. The scan data, as well as freeze-frame data, was reviewed and it showed that only cylinder 6 was obvious as the guilty party.

The beginning of this puzzle had been revealed, but why were there codes for other cylinders in reference to misfire activity, but no evidence of what was actually causing it?

The first test performed on this Land Rover was a conventional compression test, which showed consistent good activity on all of the cylinders that were tested. The test drive revealed that the vehicle tends to lose power as it is driven down the road. It was clear that more information is needed, so the technician decided to return the vehicle to the service bay for further analysis.

The tech had a strong feeling that this might be an ignition issue, so he replaced the spark plug and coil for cylinder 6. The vehicle also received a PCM for this fault.