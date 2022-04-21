PRT & PRT HEAVY DUTY To Exhibit at “The Group” Annual Member Expo

PRT and PRT HEAVY DUTY brands of ADD USA group, one of the largest manufacturers of Shocks, Struts and Complete Strut Assemblies in the world, will be exhibiting at Booth 105, in the “The Group” Annual Member Meeting and Expo. Some of the highlights are the first to market applications on Complete Strut Assemblies for the 2019-2020 Nissan Altima, as well as the 2019-2021 Jeep Cherokee, among others. Regarding Heavy Duty segment, the company will be presenting an extensive portfolio of applications with more than 4600 OEM references of 100% Gas-Charged Shocks for HD applications, such as Trucks, Trailers, Buses, Commercial Vehicles, Cement Mixers, Motor Homes, etc.

“We are more than happy to participate in the “The Group” Expo, presenting our PRT and PRT Heavy duty products here is an excellent opportunity to reinforce our commitment to offer the best solutions in Ride Control for Passenger Cars, Light Duty Trucks, Medium and Heavy duty segments. As OEM supplier, we are continually investing in research and development of new products, bringing the best in quality and performance to Aftermarket”, explains Bruno Bello, director of global category and marketing at PRT.

More information about the PRT and PRT HEAVY DUTY products can be found here.