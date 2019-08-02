Permatex has announced a partnership with PowerNationTV. The collaboration will take place during the PowerNationTV Engine Power show and will feature the build of a 2019 Dodge Challenger 5.7L Hemi V8. At the start of the build, Permatex and PowerNationTV will conduct a sweepstakes for the Challenger and award it to a lucky fan with a sweepstakes drawing after the build is completed.

The Permatex and PowerNationTV Dodge Challenger Sweepstakes began on Aug. 1 and will end on April 30, 2020. Fans can learn more about the sweepstakes and how to enter by visiting permatex.powernationtv.com.

The Permatex 2019 Dodge Challenger will be built during three episodes of Engine Power’s new season by hosts Mike Galley and Pat Topolinski. The vehicle will feature a color-match ProCharger kit, General Tire’s G-MAX RS tires, Magnaflow exhaust and KW Coilovers. Throughout the build, Galley and Topolinski will utilize a number of Permatex products, including Permatex Medium Strength Blue and High Strength Red Gel Threadlockers, SCRUBS hand cleaner towels, Permatex The Right Stuff 90 Minute Gasket Makers and Permatex High Strength Removable Orange Threadlocker.



Paco Agrafojo, Permatex director of marketing, spoke on the partnership and noted, “We are extremely excited to be partnering with PowerNationTV and its Engine Power show on this project. PowerNationTV hosts some of the premier automotive programs on-air today, and Permatex is looking forward to providing our range of new and innovative products to help Mike and Pat of Engine Power build this gorgeous 2019 Dodge Challenger.”

The first episode of Engine Power featuring Permatex and the 2019 Dodge Challenger will air on Aug. 18, with subsequent episodes airing on Oct. 6, and Oct. 20.