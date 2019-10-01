News/Mueller-Kueps
Mueller-Kueps Twin Bit Kit Includes 60 Total Bits

The Mueller-Kueps Twin Bit Kit (No. 514 500) is a beautifully machined double-sided bit kit that is a treat to work with for mechanics.

It provides 30 different bit sizes and shapes. Both sides of the bit are the same size, which means you really get 60 bits in total.

Made in Germany, this kit will provide you with the most common bit sizes when working. This will save time as you do not need to consult multiple kits to find the right size.

Kit includes:

  • Hex: Size 3-6mm
  • Square: Size 0-3
  • PH: Size 1-3
  • PZ: Size 1-3
  • T: Size 10-40

