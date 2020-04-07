MPA Earns GM Supplier Award

Torrance, California-based Motorcar Parts of America (MPA) has been presented with the 2019 Certificate of Excellence Supplier Award from General Motors (GM).

MPA was given the recognition for its dedication and commitment to consistently perform above expectations throughout 2019. This award recognizes MPA for its outstanding shipping performance to General Motors Customer Care and Aftersales.

With one of the most extensive catalogs in the industry, MPA offers coverage of starters, alternators, wheel hub assemblies and bearings, brake master cylinders, power brake boosters, brake calipers, and turbochargers allows MPA to stand among the premier global suppliers of premium quality automotive aftermarket replacement parts.