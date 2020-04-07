Connect with us

News

MPA Earns GM Supplier Award

 

on

Torrance, California-based Motorcar Parts of America (MPA) has been presented with the 2019 Certificate of Excellence Supplier Award from General Motors (GM).

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

MPA was given the recognition for its dedication and commitment to consistently perform above expectations throughout 2019. This award recognizes MPA for its outstanding shipping performance to General Motors Customer Care and Aftersales.

With one of the most extensive catalogs in the industry, MPA offers coverage of starters, alternators, wheel hub assemblies and bearings, brake master cylinders, power brake boosters, brake calipers, and turbochargers allows MPA to stand among the premier global suppliers of premium quality automotive aftermarket replacement parts.

Advertisement
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Advertisement

on

MPA Earns GM Supplier Award

on

Dorman Offering Free Online Tech Training Every Wednesday

on

Auto Value, Bumper To Bumper Shop Owner Panel Discussion

on

Lucas Oil Announces New eSports Involvement
Connect with us

Recent Posts

Products: Prestolite Electric Announces New Alternator Line

News: Dorman Offering Free Online Tech Training Every Wednesday

Products: BOLT ON TECHNOLOGY Introduces NextGear

Products: MAHLE Motorsport Expands Big Block Chevy Lineup

Opinion: Use #OurSharedStory When Posting Your Experiences

Digital Edition

Current Video
play

Video Series

Podcasts

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Flash! Reprogramming Vehicle Computers

Chevy AVEO Timing Belt Service

Ford Timing Belts & Chains

GM Timing Belt & Chain Service
Connect