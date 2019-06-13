To make assembling and installing crate engines easier than ever, ExxonMobil and General Motors (GM) have announced that the Mobil 1 synthetic motor oil brand has been named as the Official Motor Oil of Chevrolet Performance. This is the first time that Chevrolet Performance has endorsed, recommended and offered a line of race-proven full synthetic motor oils with any crate engine purchase.

With nearly 50 Chevrolet Performance crate engines available in the Chevrolet Performance engine portfolio, racers and automotive enthusiasts have virtually limitless possibilities for new- and old-school projects as well as race cars, and there is a Mobil 1 product available regardless of application. Ensuring that customers with either street-rodding or racing ambitions can enjoy the race-proven protection of Mobil 1, both Mobil 1 and track-use only Mobil 1 Racing oils will be available to order with any crate engine purchase, helping eliminate an additional step during purchase.

“It’s never been easier to select a ready-to-run Chevrolet Performance crate engine system for a project vehicle or race car,” said Jim Campbell, GM U.S. vice president of Performance Vehicles and Motorsports. “Chevrolet Performance offers factory-engineered crate engine and powertrain systems, which we test to the same standards as production vehicles. Motor oil is an important aspect of what helps our crate engines achieve their performance potential. Today, we are proud to announce that a customer can now order their Chevrolet Performance crate engine with available Mobil 1 full synthetic motor oil.”

For street-focused builds, dexos GM-approved Mobil 1 5W-30 or Mobil 1 15W-50 are especially suited for high- and low-temperature protection, while dexos2 GM-approved Mobil 1 ESP Formula 0W-40 also will be available, the first motor oil specifically developed for Corvette LT1 and LT4 engines.

For track-focused applications, Mobil 1 Racing 0W-30 and Mobil 1 Racing 0W-50 feature twice the amount of zinc compared to regular street oils and were specifically designed for highly-loaded flat-tappet engine applications.

“This recommendation marks a new chapter in our relationship with GM and Chevrolet Performance,” said Cam Bower, strategic global alliance manager at ExxonMobil. “For GM to exclusively recommend Mobil 1 and Mobil 1 Racing Oils for its Chevrolet Performance Crate Engines is a testament to the technical and business relationship between our two companies. The new partnership not only improves the crate engine purchasing process by providing consumers the opportunity to purchase oil when they purchase their engine, but our race-proven technology will provide exceptional engine performance and protection.”

Every Chevrolet Performance dealer will be equipped with a guide to recommend the most suitable Mobil 1 and Mobil 1 Racing product and viscosity for any application, including powertrains like the popular Connect & Cruise and E-ROD emissions-compliant systems.