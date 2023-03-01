Mitchell 1 to Hold Spring Shop Management Workshop in Orlando

Registration is now open for Mitchell 1’s shop management workshop, scheduled for April 27-29 in Orlando, Florida. The workshop is designed to help professional service advisors and shop owners unlock the full potential of Manager SE and ShopKey management systems to improve efficiency and grow their businesses.

“Attendees will have the opportunity to learn new features, best practices and tips-and-tricks to leverage more of the workflow capabilities within their shop management systems,” said Tim McDonnell, Mitchell 1’s senior product marketing manager for Manager SE. “The sessions will also highlight new features, uncover strategies that attendees can use to maximize their efficiency with repair service opportunities and enhance their relationships with customers by way of expanded communications.”

The two-day workshop will be led by McDonnell and Dan Johnson, product manager for Mitchell 1’s management software solutions. Attendees can expect lively discussions on how to use the management system to energize their business, increase profits and boost productivity. The venue will also feature a practice lab equipped with computers and staffed by Mitchell 1 product specialists.

The workshop will guide users through all levels and functionality of Mitchell 1’s Manager SE version 8.5.1 as well as other recent versions of the shop management solutions. Instructors will explore program setup values, inventory, reporting, advanced transactions, as well as integration with the latest multi-supplier aftermarket catalogs.

During a relaxed evening reception, attendees will also learn about the Mitchell 1 SocialCRM™ shop marketing services, including its exclusive Google Optimization Suite designed to help shops promote their online presence and boost their Google rating.

Sessions run from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, April 28-29, and the evening reception will be held Thursday evening, April 27. The registration fee is $300 per attendee, plus applicable tax, which covers seminars, breakfast, lunch and refreshments each day.

Participants are responsible for transportation to Orlando and hotel accommodations and may reserve a room in the discounted Mitchell 1 hotel block at the at the Loews Sapphire Falls Resort through April 9.

To learn more about the workshop or to register, visit https://www.buymitchell1.net/form/m1usersinfo.htm. For more information about Mitchell 1, visit www.mitchell1.com.