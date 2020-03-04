MAHLE Aftermarket Kicks Off Technician Promotion

MAHLE Aftermarket Inc. has announced the official “call-for-entries” for the company’s inaugural “MAHLE: The Choice of Champions” technician promotion, a premium sweepstakes in which one eligible participant will have the chance to win one of two custom-built vehicles of their choice.

Racing and automotive enthusiast legends Vaughn Gittin Jr. and Casey Currie will each undertake an exclusive build for the promotion. The vehicles, a Vaughn Gittin RTR Spec 5 Mustang and a Casey Currie Custom Jeep, will both feature high-performance, high-horsepower engines constructed by the professionals at Petty’s Garage. The lucky winner will leave with the keys to one of these grand prize builds during a special onsite awards ceremony at the Automotive Aftermarket Product Expo (AAPEX) in Las Vegas on Nov. 3.

“Over the last three years, we’ve had overwhelming success with our MAHLE ‘Drive with the Original’ promotion,” said Jon Douglas, president, MAHLE Aftermarket North America. “This year, we’ve really elevated our initiative to the next level by creating a program that highlights the unmatched features and benefits of the full MAHLE family of products. As a ‘partner of choice’ for Champions of all kinds throughout the industry, our aim is to remain at the forefront of technological innovation by providing our customers with the latest solutions to meet and exceed vehicle performance needs.”

“The launch of the first-ever ‘MAHLE: The Choice of Champions’ promotion comes alongside another special milestone for the company of over a century in operations and is a fitting way to celebrate this important anniversary,” added Ted Hughes, director of marketing, MAHLE Aftermarket North America. “This promotion exemplifies our dedication to the customers who helped get us to where we are today and represents our 100-year commitment to providing products fit for champions. MAHLE truly is a preferred choice for high-performance vehicles, and we are honored to be working closely with #TEAMMAHLE members Vaughn Gittin Jr., Casey Currie and Petty’s Garage on this exciting, first-of-its-kind program in the industry.”