Tech Tips

Livestream SOON: LED Lighting

Join the Experts from Summit Racing & Babcox Media’s Tech Group for a discussion about LED lighting on May 25 at 1PM EST.

 

on

LED lighting has become common for both original and aftermarket applications. No matter if the light is on the latest EV or a classic resto-mod, LED lights always make more lumens with less power. But, with less power typically comes less resistance. In a one-hour livestream, the experts from Summit Racing will cover how to troubleshoot LED lighting systems and retrofit LED lights into incandescent applications.  

  • How can you use a multimeter to measure the resistance, polarity and draw of a lighting circuit?
  • Can you convert a headlight assembly to LED lights?
  • What are the options for sealed beam headlight applications?
  • What is a ballast resistor, and how is it different from a standard resistor?
  • How do you wire LED lights?
  • Which LED lights are legal?

Classes from the Bullard Havens Technical High School in Bridgeport, CT will be joining the experts live to ask questions surrounding the topic. 

View this live event on the Tomorrow Technician Facebook and Youtube pages on May 25, 2022 @ 1:00 PM EST. 

UnderhoodService