 Being More Motivated – UnderhoodService

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
UnderhoodService
Technical resources to help diagnose and repair engine-related service issues.
Opinion

Being More Motivated

Set and reach your goals together.

Doug Kaufman
By Doug Kaufman

Dennis Goodhue has a great vacation planned for next year, and is looking forward to coming back to his shop with dramatic photos and amazing memories.

Related Articles

Goodhue, owner of Diamond G Repair in Montrose, CO, says he can’t wait to start making his reservations – and he’ll get started just as soon as his employees tell him where he’s going.

“In 2016, we hit a certain sales goal,” Goodhue recalls. “We were all very excited and proud but then, for the next several years, we just seem to plateau. We weren’t growing anymore. So, I put it out there during one of our weekly meetings: ‘Come on guys, if we can increase, if we can improve our efficiency and start meeting our goals, we’ll all go to Hawaii.’ You can imagine the looks they gave me. ‘Yeah, yeah, right. Whatever.’”

Challenges like that aren’t easily forgotten, however. Goodhue tracks his shop’s numbers and puts them out there for everyone to see. “I track everything and they see it every week; how much we do, what the monthly is and where we are for the year. Late in 2020, when it looked like we were going to meet the goals for the year, they started asking, ‘Hey, were you serious?’ The goal for that year was a million-five in sales, and they did a million six two eight. I was very serious.”

2021 was another successful year for Diamond G, culminating in another scrapbook-filling trip to Hawaii. Goodhue’s team is already well aware of the shop’s 2023 goal and he says the added pressure of not only meeting the numbers but planning the trip is working out to be a tremendous incentive.

“I pay for an employee and a significant other,” he says. “If they want to take their families along, we can accommodate that, but they cover those expenses themselves.”

Teamwork obviously helps the goal get met, but it also helps the trip get planned. Goodhue says the democratic process of planning the destination and the itinerary ensures that all participants are satisfied. “We have families with young kids, with teenagers of different ages and interests – we’ll still go to Hawaii if that’s what they want, but we all have to have the right understanding. The team will figure it out. They’re all in this together.”

The team sets goals together and they reach them together” – Dennis Goodhue, owner Diamond G Repair in Montrose, CO.

Goodhue says even if they don’t want to participate in the trip, employees aren’t left out. Sometimes, travel isn’t possible or interesting. “Still, just because you don’t want to go to Hawaii, I have to be fair – you still contributed to the success of the team.”

In addition to the year-end extravagana, Goodhue’s team has regular goals for which they’re rewarded. He’s quick to point out that nothing is guaranteed – they have to earn it. But they set goals together and they reach them together.  The camaraderie builds more than a workplace – it builds a family. 

Goodhue says offering incentives of such size might seem to be madness, but he sees it differently. He’s reminded daily, that he needs his team to succeed so HE can succeed.

“My name and my wife’s name may be on it, but every person on this team is the business. And, if the business succeeds, we all do.”

You May Also Like

EV Bizz

Free Tesla Service Information?

Tesla quietly changed the pricing to $0.00 for service manuals, TSBs and other critical service information.

Andrew Markel
By Andrew Markel

From a source you might not expect.

If an automaker announced it was distributing its service information for free, it would be a major news story. Recently, an automaker did just that, without press release; without fanfare. The strangest part is that it was Tesla who pulled it off.

Read Full Article

More Opinion Posts
The Changing Vehicle Ownership Cycle

Fewer new cars and higher used car prices mean the better option may be for drivers to keep their current vehicle.

By Andrew Markel
Our Image Problem

If you search the term “mechanic” you get an interesting idea on how different cultures value repair professionals.

By Andrew Markel
Are All Customers Good Customers?

Your marketing may not be working as well as you think because you may be targeting the wrong potential customers.

By David Rogers
Appetite For Training Obvious In Orlando

There’s no doubt – attendees were hungry for knowledge.

By Doug Kaufman

Other Posts

AAPEX 2022 Introduces Programs to Attract, Retain Talent

Program aims to introduce students to AAPEX and educating them on the benefits and career opportunities in the industry.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Highlighting Student Techs is Critical Now More Than Ever

Creating a culture of recognition and support early helps future technicians see their potential. Sponsored by Continental

By Nadine Battah
Livestream SOON: LED Lighting

Join the Experts from Summit Racing & Babcox Media’s Tech Group for a discussion about LED lighting on May 25 at 1PM EST.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Watch Now: Drilled & Slotted Rotors Livestream

Experts from Summit Racing and Babcox Media’s Tech Group discuss performance rotors and their impact on driving.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers