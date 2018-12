The Lisle Lock Rod Release Tool (34950) spreads the lock rod retainer so the rod can be removed from the door latch on 2015-2018 Ford F-150 and 2017 Super Duty pickups. Milled slots guide the tool onto the lock rod retainer and keep it in place as the rod is removed. The tool features a large ergonomic handle for leverage and grip.

For additional information, visit Lisle.