Lisle Double Ended Clip Lifter Provides Easy Access

Thin tips on the Lisle Double-Ended Tool provide easy access when removing plastic clips. The tool has a smaller opening that works for lifting the center pin and the wider opening lifts the fastener from the panel.

The tool also works on most plastic fasteners, plastic clips, upholstery or door panels. It is made with a zinc finish with 3-1/2 in. grip. Overall, the tool length is 8 in.

For additional information, visit Lisle Corp.