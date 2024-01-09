 LeapCharger Unveils Home Solutions for EV Charging

LeapCharger Unveils Home Solutions for EV Charging

This marks the company's entry into the retail market.

Underhood Service Staff Writers
LeapCharger Corporation, an electric vehicle (EV) charging company, has announced its entry into the retail market by introducing its home EV charging solutions in supermarkets across Dubai. The company said the move marks a significant shift in the availability and accessibility of home EV charging options, aiming to meet the growing demand for convenient and efficient charging solutions.

Recent studies, including one by JD Power, indicate that 80% of EV owners prefer to charge their vehicles at home. In response to this trend, LeapCharger has redesigned its product packaging and enhanced its customer experience with branded RFID cards and a user-friendly application to facilitate home charging, the company said. LeapCharger’s home EV charging solutions will be available on the shelves of two major supermarket chains in Dubai. This strategic placement is intended to make EV charging more accessible and integrate it into the daily lives of consumers.

Alongside this retail venture, LeapCharger is also planning to install 150kW+ charging stations at highway exits and petrol pumps across the UAE in 2024. These high-speed charging stations are intended to offer quick and efficient charging solutions for drivers on the go. Additionally, these stations will feature 55-inch screens, providing a marketing opportunity for clients and promoting the LeapCharger brand.

Further updates on the availability of LeapCharger’s home EV charging solutions in supermarkets and the installation of EV chargers across the UAE will be provided on the company’s social media pages.

