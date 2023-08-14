Kia America Plugs Into Electrify Expo New York

Kia America announced it is plugging into Electrify Expo New York, August 12-13, at Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale as part of the brand’s continued campaign “to educate consumers on the ease of EV ownership by bringing its award-winning lineup of EVs to Electrify Expo, where attendees can learn more about the benefits of EV ownership, gain valuable insight into what EV ownership entails and experience electric vehicles first-hand,” the company says.

Electrify Expo New York is the first large-scale electrification event Kia will participate in, since it was announced the brand is one of seven leading automotive manufacturers working together to develop a nationwide network of 30,000 charging stations in an effort to accelerate the transition to electric vehicles and make zero-emission driving even more accessible, the company says. Other brands participating in the joint venture include BMW Group, General Motors, Honda, Hyundai, Mercedes-Benz Group and Stellantis NV.

Attendees and industry leaders will discuss legislation affecting the EV industry, range anxiety, battery materials and sustainability, charging infrastructure, the future of autonomous driving applications and supply chain barriers.

In New York, the Kia EV6 — winner of the esteemed 2023 North American Utility Vehicle of the Year award, the EV6 GT, which recently captured the 2023 World Performance Car title, and the multi award-winning Niro EV model will be available for test drives, Kia America says.

Electrify Expo New York attendees will also be among the first consumers to see the upcoming all-new EV9, Kia’s first dedicated three-row EV SUV1. Recently, Kia America was the only automotive company included on the 2023 TIME100 Most Influential Companies list. Kia says it “was recognized for the brand’s focus on becoming a leader in mobility by popularizing EVs and delivering sustainable mobility solutions, including purpose-built vehicles, and promoting more sustainable production through the use of recyclable materials and clean energy as a member of Climate Group’s RE100.”

“Electrify Expo is the best place to learn about electric vehicles, experience Kia’s commitment to sustainable mobility and understand the impact this new nationwide network of charging stations will have on local communities,” said Steven Center, COO & EVP, Kia America. “With our world-class lineup of award-winning electrified models continually gaining in popularity, we look at the Electrified Expo events as a way reach even more consumers and learn about not only their attitudes toward electrification, but also dispel some of the pervasive myths regarding the impact transitioning to EVs will have on their day-to-day lives.”

Kia says it has also produced a series of educational videos titled, Kia EV Education 101 – An Introduction to Hybrids and EVs which provide additional clarity to and understanding of the EV ownership experience. Available at no cost through the Kia America YouTube Channel, Kia America says the video series can help educate consumers on the various aspects of owning a hybrid or electric vehicle, including commonly used terms; the differences between hybrid and all-electric vehicles; at home vs. public charging; EV cost savings; maximizing battery life; what range means and how to plan for road trips.

1 The EV9 is expected to arrive in the United States in Q4 2023. Inventory expected to be extremely limited.