Johnny G, Bill Babcox, Talk Tire History on AMN Drivetime

John Gamauf, president, Consumer Replacement Tires – Retired, Bridgestone-Firestone North America, is a 50-year veteran of the tire industry. Starting out with Firestone as a tire buster in the late 60s, he rose through the company’s ranks working in different sales positions for Bridgestone brands until he became president of consumer replacement tires for Bridgestone/Firestone North America consumer tire company in 2003. During his tenure with Bridgestone-Firestone, he was responsible for creating Bridgestone’s Affiliated Dealer Program and helped navigate the company through one of the largest tire recalls in history. Tire dealers know him as “Johnny g” and he is one of the most dynamic, influential and respected individuals in the tire industry.

Advertisement