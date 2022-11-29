 Johnny G, Bill Babcox, Talk Tire History on AMN Drivetime
Johnny G, Bill Babcox, Talk Tire History on AMN Drivetime

AMN Drivetime Video

Johnny G, Bill Babcox, Talk Tire History on AMN Drivetime

Underhood Service Staff Writers

on

Tire dealers know Gamauf as “Johnny G,” one of the most dynamic and respected individuals in the tire industry.
John Gamauf, president, Consumer Replacement Tires – Retired, Bridgestone-Firestone North America, is a 50-year veteran of the tire industry. Starting out with Firestone as a tire buster in the late 60s, he rose through the company’s ranks working in different sales positions for Bridgestone brands until he became president of consumer replacement tires for Bridgestone/Firestone North America consumer tire company in 2003. During his tenure with Bridgestone-Firestone, he was responsible for creating Bridgestone’s Affiliated Dealer Program and helped navigate the company through one of the largest tire recalls in history. Tire dealers know him as “Johnny g” and he is one of the most dynamic, influential and respected individuals in the tire industry.

In this latest episode of AMN Drivetime, Babcox CEO Bill Babcox sits down with Johnny g for a wide-ranging conversation that covers everything from navigating turbulent career moments to the one piece of advice he would give his younger self. For Gamauf, the greatest lesson he’s learned during his long and varied career is a personal one, he says. 

From growing up in the business, John Jr. has plenty of stories about his 50 year career. Learn about them and hear his stories in the latest episode of AMN Drivetime, sponsored by Litens.

In this article:
