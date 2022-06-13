 Hunter Now Offering Consumable Parts Ordering through Website
News

Hunter Now Offering Consumable Parts Ordering through Website

 

To increase customer convenience, Hunter Engineering customers may now order genuine Hunter consumable parts quickly and easily on the Hunter company website, hunter.com.

Complementing the nationwide network of local Hunter representatives, the new Shop Hunter Marketplace offers more than 150 commonly ordered wear items for U.S. customers. Examples include tire changer polymer mount heads, tire paste and brushes, hooks for aligner targets, brake lathe inserts and many other typical consumable parts easily installed by the customer.

Genuine Hunter consumable parts deliver proven functionality and durability, unlike some aftermarket “internet-only” vendors. Hunter’s online marketplace enables customers to buy on their own schedule, day or night. Multiple delivery options are available, including next-day air.

Making sure customers can easily find the genuine Hunter replacement parts they need is the centerpiece of the Shop Hunter Marketplace experience.

Progressive filtering leading to the specific item, product descriptions and large photos illustrating the location of the part on the equipment help confirm they’ve made the correct selection. Installation tips and relevant information provided by Hunter service representatives are also included.

To maximize Shop Hunter convenience, instant access to the customer’s local service rep is just a click or call away, to ask questions or possibly arrange same-day delivery.

Shop Hunter represents an expansion of Hunter equipment users’ ordering capabilities. Customers taking advantage of the HunterNet2 online portal already enjoy the option of ordering online, with the added benefit of having replacement part compatibility mapped directly to equipment in their shop.

“People buy Hunter equipment because of its productivity and profitability,” said Pete Liebetreu, marketing vice president of Hunter. “In addition to their local reps, customers are now able to purchase genuine Hunter replacement parts online if they prefer. The Shop Hunter Marketplace is another way we respect our customer uptime and convenience needs.”

For more information, click here.

