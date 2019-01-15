Houston Raceway Park ‘Making The Switch’ To Pennzoil



Houston Raceway Park (HRP), the iconic drag strip located in the Houston suburb of Baytown, is “Making the Switch” to Pennzoil through a new multi-year relationship that changes the name of the 30-year-old facility to “Houston Raceway Park powered by Pennzoil.”

“Today’s announcement with Pennzoil marks another exciting chapter in the history of Houston Raceway Park,” said HRP Vice President Seth Angel. “The commitment Pennzoil has made to the sport of NHRA drag racing, specifically through its association with Don Schumacher Racing, is a testament to its faith in the future of our sport. We couldn’t be more thrilled to ‘Make the Switch’ to Pennzoil as we head into the 2019 race season.”

The agreement with Pennzoil includes naming rights, designation as the Official Lubricant of Houston Raceway Park powered by Pennzoil, logo placement on numerous buildings throughout the facility – including the left-lane scoreboard and the VIP Tower Suites – as well as all of the high-traffic areas within the pits.

“We are thrilled to be expanding our relationship with Houston Raceway Park,” said Patty Lanning, vice president of North American Marketing for Shell Lubricants. “The Pennzoil brand, part of the Shell family of lubricants, has deep roots in motorsports, including many successful years in NHRA. In fact, our relationship with Don Schumacher Racing is a great example of that success, both on and off the track. This new entitlement at Houston Raceway Park is a perfect opportunity for Pennzoil and Houston Raceway Park to begin a new chapter and build on a solid history of supporting an incredibly exciting and popular motorsports series.”

Furthermore, the relationship serves as a new, extended business-to-business opportunity with Angel Brothers Enterprises and their Texas construction division. Greg and Gary Angel are the long-time owners of Houston Raceway Park powered by Pennzoil. In addition to key B2B elements, the entitlement offers Pennzoil exclusive, one-of-a-kind experiences at the facility to extend to its employees, loyal customers and Pennzoil race team fans.

“Pennzoil has a huge presence in the Houston area and has a reputation for being a nationwide industry leader,” Seth Angel said. “Likewise, we’ve always strived to make our facility one of the best on the circuit with continual upgrades to both the racetrack and the common areas to make sure the racers and our guests have a great time. Entering our 32nd season, we’re thrilled to team up with Pennzoil in such a big way and we will push ourselves to reach new heights to make all of the Shell and Pennzoil employees in the Greater Houston area proud of what we’re doing here. Just seeing the iconic Pennzoil logo going up everywhere has us all very excited about 2019.”

In 2019, on the weekend of April 12-14, Houston Raceway Park powered by Pennzoil will host the 32nd annual NHRA SpringNationals. The national-level race has become one of the most anticipated events on tour as the facility’s extremely low elevation can make for some incredible racing due to the natural increase in horsepower the cars enjoy near sea-level.

Tickets for the 32nd annual NHRA SpringNationals can be purchased now at HoustonRaceway.com.