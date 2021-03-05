Connect with us

News

Goodyear Ventures Invests In Autonomous Delivery Provider

 

on


Goodyear Ventures, Goodyear’s venture capital arm, has added Starship Technologies to its investment portfolio. Goodyear Ventures joins multiple investors helping to raise $17 million for the autonomous delivery company.

Founded in 2014, Starship Technologies builds and operates a network of self-driving robots that carry and deliver packages, groceries and food directly to customers. The company’s electrically powered, autonomous robots are completing thousands of deliveries daily and have traveled millions of miles in several cities across the world as they offer people a convenient, contactless delivery service. 

“Goodyear Ventures is excited to join Starship’s journey as it revolutionizes the autonomous delivery space,” said Abhijit Ganguly, senior manager, Goodyear Ventures. “Goodyear’s trusted services footprint combined with its custom solutions for autonomous vehicle companies comprise a solid platform to support Starship in the market.”

The investment approach of Goodyear Ventures focuses on several themes shaping mobility, including electric and autonomous technologies. The venture capital fund amplifies Goodyear’s legacy of innovation by partnering and investing in seed-to-growth-stage startups that have a shared vision of sustainable, safe and new mobility experiences that make life’s connections easier every day.

For more information on Goodyear Ventures, go to www.goodyearventures.com.

