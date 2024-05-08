 Eli Opens Reservations for its Micro-EV in the US

Eli Opens Reservations for its Micro-EV in the US

The new Eli ZERO represents a new category of high-tech, efficient and sustainable micro-EVs, according to Eli Electric Vehicles.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Eli Electric Vehicles (Eli), an electric vehicle company that says it is “carving out a new category of high-tech, efficient and sustainable micro-EVs,” announced it opened reservations for its flagship vehicle, Eli ZERO, in the U.S.

The Eli ZERO will enter the U.S. market as a street-legal micro-EV designed to make commutes easier while reducing traffic congestion, inefficiency and pollution caused by large highway vehicles. Eli’s expansion in the U.S. is built on its success in Europe and French Polynesia where hundreds of vehicles have been sold and are being used for personal transportation, eco-tourism and government fleets, according to Eli.

The Eli ZERO has a starting price of $11,990.

With a $200 fully refundable deposit, U.S. customers can reserve their very own Eli ZERO, with expected sales to begin in the third quarter of 2024 and deliveries to follow. Eli plans to sell through local distributors and dealer partners across the country, boasting an assembly line with a production capacity of over 4,000 vehicles per year.

As reported by Micromobility Industries, in the U.S. roughly 75% of journeys are under 10 miles and with the average new car costing well over $48,000, it is evident that many of the vehicles on U.S. streets are unnecessarily costly and oversized for short daily trips, Eli Electric Vehicles said. The Eli ZERO bridges the gap between two-wheeled vehicles and conventional cars, making everyday A-to-B travel a breeze with added comfort while enabling significant savings.

ELI ZERO Features:
The Eli ZERO is just 4.5 feet wide and 7.4 feet long, comfortably seats two people and offers premium automotive technology and features, according to Eli, including:

  • Increased range of up to 90 miles
  • Keyless entry and start
  • Soft closing doors
  • Power-assisted steering (EPS), anti-lock braking system (ABS) and electronic parking brake (EPB)
  • Optional SONY infotainment system with CarPlay and Android Auto
  • Rear-view camera and radar parking sensors
  • Tiltable sunroof
  • Heat and air conditioning
  • and, much more.

EV Bizz

Service Opportunities Still Exist With EVs

Like all ICE vehicles, you need the correct tools, parts and to follow the proper service procedures when servicing EVs. This video is sponsored by The Group Training Academy.

Doug Kaufman
By Doug Kaufman
Doug Kaufman has been with Babcox Media since 1987 serving in a variety of editorial and publishing roles and titles. He is currently editorial director of Brake & Front End, ImportCar, Tomorrow's Technician and Underhood Service. Doug has a Bachelor of Science in Journalism from Bowling Green State University and remains a committed MAC enthusiast.
Published:

According to a recent survey of shop owners, less than a third of shops work on EVs, due to concerns about battery packs, inverters or other daunting technology. The good news is, though, tomorrow’s electric and hybrid vehicles still offer substantial service opportunities under the car.

Just as with conventional internal combustion engine or ICE vehicles, EVs are subject to the same traffic conditions, potholes, curbs and corrosive environments that can accelerate wear and tear on steering and suspension components. But there are also several other factors with EVs that can make life harder for the suspension.

Read Full Article

