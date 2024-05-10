 Eaton to Supply ELocker Differential System to EV Manufacturer

EV Bizz

Eaton to Supply ELocker Differential System to EV Manufacturer

The system leverages an electric motor to power the rear wheels and an electric motor or an optional ICE driving the front wheels.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Published:

Intelligent power management company Eaton announced it has been selected by a leading manufacturer of electrified vehicles to “supply a unique ELocker differential system for use on a new plug-in electric hybrid (PHEV) SUV.”

Unlike traditional PHEVs, which use an electric motor and internal combustion engine to power all the drive wheels, the new model leverages an electric motor to power the rear wheels and an electric motor or an optional internal combustion engine (ICE) driving the front wheels, the company said.

The Eaton ELocker differential is an electronic locking differential designed for drivers who want full control and traction on demand. It features net-forged gears offering the strength and durability needed for off-road and recreational driving, while its electronic controls provide driver-selectable operation and added reliability over similar air-controlled products, according to Eaton. By simply pressing a dash switch, the differential sends all available torque equally to the left and right wheels, providing maximum traction to overcome challenging terrain.

“The ELocker had to be designed to be compatible with fluid in an electric drive, which is lighter and has a lower viscosity than axle and transmission oils,” said Mark Kramer, business unit director, ePowertrain, Eaton’s Mobility Group. “To meet this challenge, Eaton engineers made adjustments to traditional ELocker designs by utilizing premium designs, materials and coatings.”

