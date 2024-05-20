Read The May Issue of ShopOwner Online

The interactive and easy-to-use digital edition of ShopOwner’s May issue, featuring articles from Underhood Service, is available now.

In addition to management topics and opinion pieces on a wide variety of topics, this issue includes articles on heat pumps in modern vehicles and why their environmental benefits can’t be ignored; who really benefits when the OE warranty period ends (Hint: it’s you and your customer!); an admonition to ALWAYS check the TSB for valuable nuggets of information; video, podcast and webinar instruction and information and more.

Every issue of ShopOwner also includes technical content from ImportCar, Brake & Front End, TechShop and Tire Review, all ShopOwner channels.