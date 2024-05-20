 Read The May Issue of ShopOwner Online

Technical resources to help diagnose and repair engine-related service issues.
Every issue of ShopOwner includes technical and management information and articles.

Doug Kaufman
By Doug Kaufman
Doug Kaufman has been with Babcox Media since 1987 serving in a variety of editorial and publishing roles and titles. He is currently editorial director of Brake & Front End, ImportCar, Tomorrow's Technician and Underhood Service. Doug has a Bachelor of Science in Journalism from Bowling Green State University and remains a committed MAC enthusiast.
Published:

The interactive and easy-to-use digital edition of ShopOwner’s May issue, featuring articles from Underhood Service, is available now.

Click Here to read the May issue

In addition to management topics and opinion pieces on a wide variety of topics, this issue includes articles on heat pumps in modern vehicles and why their environmental benefits can’t be ignored; who really benefits when the OE warranty period ends (Hint: it’s you and your customer!); an admonition to ALWAYS check the TSB for valuable nuggets of information; video, podcast and webinar instruction and information and more.

Every issue of ShopOwner also includes technical content from ImportCar, Brake & Front End, TechShop and Tire Review, all ShopOwner channels.

