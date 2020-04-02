Connect with us

News

Elgin Industries Earns Top Supplier Recognition From GM

 

on

Elgin Industries, a leading global manufacturer of engine and chassis components, has again earned Platinum Supplier status from the General Motors Customer Care and Aftersales organization. Platinum status, GM’s top supplier level, is awarded exclusively to manufacturers that have maintained 100-percent on-time delivery over the course of a year.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Elgin manufactures a variety of engine components that are installed as original equipment and/or distributed through the automaker’s Customer Care and Aftersales organization.

“We take great pride in providing world-class delivery and service to all our customers, including some of the world’s largest automotive manufacturers,” said Elgin Industries President Bill Skok. “This award is acknowledgement of the entire Elgin team’s dedication to making sure the customer always comes first.”

Advertisement
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Advertisement

on

Elgin Industries Earns Top Supplier Recognition From GM

on

The Network Partners With Sachs For Training Webinar

on

Champion Re-Launches Power Steering Fluid

on

Expiring ASE Certifications Extended Until December 31
Connect with us

Recent Posts

News: The Network Partners With Sachs For Training Webinar

News: Elgin Industries Earns Top Supplier Recognition From GM

Products: Snap-on Makes Significant New Coverage Available

Products: Bondhus Releases Torque Limiting Screwdrivers

Products: Holley Announces Retro-Fit Power Steering For GM LT4/LT5

Digital Edition

Current Video
play

Video Series

Podcasts

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Flash! Reprogramming Vehicle Computers

Chevy AVEO Timing Belt Service

Ford Timing Belts & Chains

GM Timing Belt & Chain Service
Connect