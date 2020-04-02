Elgin Industries Earns Top Supplier Recognition From GM

Elgin Industries , a leading global manufacturer of engine and chassis components, has again earned Platinum Supplier status from the General Motors Customer Care and Aftersales organization. Platinum status, GM’s top supplier level, is awarded exclusively to manufacturers that have maintained 100-percent on-time delivery over the course of a year.

Click Here to Read More

Elgin manufactures a variety of engine components that are installed as original equipment and/or distributed through the automaker’s Customer Care and Aftersales organization.

“We take great pride in providing world-class delivery and service to all our customers, including some of the world’s largest automotive manufacturers,” said Elgin Industries President Bill Skok. “This award is acknowledgement of the entire Elgin team’s dedication to making sure the customer always comes first.”