Electronic Specialties Introduces New 10-Piece Back Probe Kit

Electronic Specialties’ new No. 804 10-piece back probe kit features the company’s most popular back probes. Designed for diagnostic and electrical troubleshooting, each probe connects to standard 4mm banana plugs.

The Flexible Back Probe Pins included in the kit are made of flexible silicone and bendable in any direction for easy use. Included are two Flexible Back Probe Pins, two Spoon Probe Backprobers, four Mini Back Probes/Wire Piercers and two Mini Alligator Clips. Kit includes hard storage case.

Applications include automotive, industrial, HVAC, electrical, heavy-duty, equipment, marine and more. For more information, visit www.esitest.com. Free literature can be obtained by calling 800-227-1603.